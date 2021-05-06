Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Down to $10.32

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $9.75. Affimed shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 26,500 shares.

AFMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The stock has a market cap of $951.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. Equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Affimed by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Affimed by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

