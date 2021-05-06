Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

