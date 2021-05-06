Air Industries Group (AIRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $42.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRI. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

