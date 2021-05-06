Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €115.00 by Nord/LB

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €110.31 ($129.77).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €96.57 ($113.61) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €99.51 and a 200-day moving average of €90.78.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

