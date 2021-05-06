Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Shares of ALG stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.15 and a 200 day moving average of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $164.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

