Albemarle Co. (ALB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on July 1st

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years.

ALB opened at $167.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.26. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

