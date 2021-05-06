Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

NYSE:ALB traded down $14.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.85. 2,531,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,599. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.