Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $12.71. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 19,291 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $569.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

