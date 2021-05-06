Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $205.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $172.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

