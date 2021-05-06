Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BABA stock opened at $226.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day moving average is $253.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $194.03 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

