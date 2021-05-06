Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 69,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $31.55 on Thursday. Alico has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Alico will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

