Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Issues Earnings Results

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%.

Shares of ALCO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,635. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $231.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

