Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Get Alico alerts:

NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. Alico has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $232.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. Research analysts predict that Alico will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Alico in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alico by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Alico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alico (ALCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.