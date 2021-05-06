Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.09.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

