Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.81. 12,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,925. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $53,445,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock worth $62,764,904.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit