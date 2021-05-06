Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.81. 12,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,925. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $53,445,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock worth $62,764,904.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

