Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,148 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.78. 31,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $228.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

