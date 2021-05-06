Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,119. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

