Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in The Boeing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $229.69. The company had a trading volume of 247,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,501,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.63. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

