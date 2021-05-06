Allen Capital Group LLC Has $16.10 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,826 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.5% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

