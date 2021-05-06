Allen Capital Group LLC Has $26.32 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $26,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.04. 1,486,700 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.