Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.19. The stock had a trading volume of 449,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,559,207. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $906.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

