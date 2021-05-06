ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ALLETE also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.46. 283,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

