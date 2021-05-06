Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ALLO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.17. 1,307,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,474. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

