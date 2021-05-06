AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of ALVR stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.41. 1,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,595. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73.

In other AlloVir news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

