Allworth Financial LP Acquires 148,699 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 19.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $954,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.97 and a 200 day moving average of $197.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

