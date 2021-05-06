Allworth Financial LP Acquires 9,604 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

CVX traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

