Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 339.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NFLX traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $493.53. The stock had a trading volume of 93,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,458. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

