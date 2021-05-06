Allworth Financial LP Buys 42,125 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,125 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 207,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,855,867. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.