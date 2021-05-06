Allworth Financial LP Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $41.61. 706,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,699,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $356.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

