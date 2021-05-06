Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10,051.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,534 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $44,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.43. 65,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,812. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.17 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

