Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $29.16. 15,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,723. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.48 million, a PE ratio of 473.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

