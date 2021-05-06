Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,372 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 131,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,212,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,673,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.25. 37,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,085. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53.

