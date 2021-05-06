Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $137.80. 33,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $119.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $135.10.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

