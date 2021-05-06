Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up about 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $8.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.88. 92,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,471. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $138.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

