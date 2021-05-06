Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 237.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 112.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $284.54. 24,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.19 and its 200 day moving average is $245.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $174.48 and a 1-year high of $284.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

