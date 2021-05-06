Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,994,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,196.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,926.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

