Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,314.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,196.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,926.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

