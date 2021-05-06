AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.53. 7,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,764. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

