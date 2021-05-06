AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 3,108 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 7,308.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,013,000.

NYSEARCA EEMS traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $59.75. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

