Altabancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALTA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

