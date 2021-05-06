Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.75.

NYSE AYX traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,185. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.67, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $764,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

