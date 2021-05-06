Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.75.

NYSE AYX traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,185. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -284.67, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,152. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

