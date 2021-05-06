Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.63

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $14.45. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 21,066 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATUSF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

