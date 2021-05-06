Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.20

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 112.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

