Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.20

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 112.31 and a beta of 1.72.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
