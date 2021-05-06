Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Amarin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMRN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. 67,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -93.98 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amarin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit