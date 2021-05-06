Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Amarin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMRN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. 67,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -93.98 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amarin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

