Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 143,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,542. Amcor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.
About Amcor
Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.