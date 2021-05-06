Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 143,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,542. Amcor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Amcor alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.