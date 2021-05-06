Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,824 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,685 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 396,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 35,816.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.91. 363,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,784,017. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

