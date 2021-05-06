American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

American Express has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.89. 212,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,976. The firm has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

