American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. American Public Education reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,959 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $558.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.