American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Woodmark stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

